Courier Capital LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.