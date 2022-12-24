Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

