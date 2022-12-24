Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.21.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.