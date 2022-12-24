Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

