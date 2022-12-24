Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

