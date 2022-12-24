Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

