Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

