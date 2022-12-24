PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 345.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

