WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.