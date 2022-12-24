Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

