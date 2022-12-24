MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

