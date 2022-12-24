New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.94 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

