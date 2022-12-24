Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

CSCO stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

