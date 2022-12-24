Courier Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

