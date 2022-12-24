Security National Bank Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

