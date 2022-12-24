NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

