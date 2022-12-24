Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

