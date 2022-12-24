Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 287.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

