Norway Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.02 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

