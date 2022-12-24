Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

