Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
