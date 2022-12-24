Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.