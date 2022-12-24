AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

