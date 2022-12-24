Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Shares of V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.