McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.22.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

