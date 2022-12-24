Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,032,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.98. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

