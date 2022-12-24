McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

