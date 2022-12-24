iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 345,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,561,000 after buying an additional 54,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

