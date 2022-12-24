MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221,642 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.