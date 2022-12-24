Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.