UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

