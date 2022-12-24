Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 335.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 179.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 117.7% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

