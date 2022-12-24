Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 44,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

