DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $68.73 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.