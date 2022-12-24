Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

