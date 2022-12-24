Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 378 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.