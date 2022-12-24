HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

