Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
