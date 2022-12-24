MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 16,589 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 829.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of CL opened at $79.45 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

