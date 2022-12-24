Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 128.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.