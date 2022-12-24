Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.