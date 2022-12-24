Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

