Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.