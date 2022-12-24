Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

