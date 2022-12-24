U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

