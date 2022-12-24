8,631 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.