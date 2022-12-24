1,444 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

