Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,946 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.