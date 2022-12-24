Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

