Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,581 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

