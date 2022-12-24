New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,854.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

